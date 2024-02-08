FM Takes Part At Ministerial Meeting On Gaza

Riyadh, Feb. 8 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, will take part at the Arab ministerial consultative meeting in Riyadh to discuss developments in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.The meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, includes the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, Qatar, Shiekh Mohammad Bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani, United Arab Emirates, Shiekh Abdullah Bin Zayed, Egypt, Sameh Shukri, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh.

