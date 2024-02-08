2 People Injured In Hunt County, TX Truck Accident On I.H. 30

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNT COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a truck accident that occurred on January 5, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m. along I.H. 30 in Hunt County, TX. The incident resulted in injuries to 21-year-old Emmalee Victory and one other person.

Details About the Truck Accident in Hunt County:

Emmalee Victory was traveling southwest in a Chevrolet HHR on I.H. 30 near the F.M. 36 overpass when the accident took place.

Investigators believe the Chevy became disabled in the left of two lanes due to an reported mechanical issue. Shortly after, a GMC C2500 towing a trailer collided with the back of the Chevy. Following the initial impact, an 18-wheeler, also towing a trailer, collided with the passenger vehicle.

As a result of the accident, Emmalee Victory reportedly sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local medical facility. The sole occupant of the GMC, an unidentified 66-year-old man, incurred apparently minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported from this crash and it is still under investigation.

