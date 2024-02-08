MIDCOM Data Technologies Announces Eric Gough's Promotion To Director Of Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIDCOM Data Technologies, a leader in providing cutting-edge barcoding solutions for warehousing and logistics, proudly announces the promotion of Eric Gough to the position of Director of Marketing . Eric, who previously served as the Marketing Manager, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, poised to drive the company's marketing initiatives to new heights.

Eric Gough holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Michigan University, where he honed his skills and knowledge in marketing strategies and business management. Before joining MIDCOM, he previously served as a marketing manager for seven years at a prominent medical company. His tenure in the medical industry equipped him with valuable insights into market dynamics and customer needs, which he has successfully translated into actionable marketing strategies at MIDCOM Data Technologies.

Since joining MIDCOM Data Technologies over 14 years ago, Eric has demonstrated exceptional dedication and proficiency in his responsibilities as the Marketing Manager. His background in running digital marketing activities, web design, email marketing campaigns, and managing social media and blog, has been instrumental in enhancing the company's online presence and expanding its reach to target audiences. Moreover, his collaborative efforts with the sales team have fostered stronger alignment between marketing and sales objectives, resulting in enhanced growth.

In his new role as Director of Marketing, Eric will assume broader responsibilities, overseeing the entire marketing department and spearheading all marketing strategy. He will also be instrumental in CRM development, strategic forecasting, and product development initiatives. With his strategic vision and leadership skills, Eric is well-positioned to steer MIDCOM Data Technologies towards continued growth and success in the dynamic warehousing industry.

Commenting on his promotion, Eric Gough shared his excitement, stating, "MIDCOM has experienced exponential growth over the last 14 years. During this time we've had the opportunity to help many companies with their warehousing and barcode solutions, while expanding our company to meet those demands. I'm thrilled to take on this new role and contribute to further elevating MIDCOM Data Technologies' position as a leader in the industry."

Established in 1982, MIDCOM Data Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, providing businesses with state-of-the-art warehousing technologies, including barcoding solutions, thermal printers, tracking systems, logistic chain management, and related services. With a commitment to delivering excellence and customer satisfaction, MIDCOM Data Technologies continues to set the benchmark for quality and reliability in the industry.

As MIDCOM Data Technologies embarks on its next phase of growth and innovation, Eric Gough's promotion to Director of Marketing reflects the company's dedication to nurturing talent and empowering its employees to thrive in challenging roles. His leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the company's marketing strategies and driving sustainable growth in the years to come.

SOURCE MIDCOM