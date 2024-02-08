Newmont And Project C.U.R.E. Two Decades Of Partnership Delivering Global Medical Support

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Newmont Corporation and Project C.U.R.E. announce a five-year agreement to deliver medical supplies and life-saving training for healthcare providers in developing countries and communities near Newmont mining operations. Under the agreement, Newmont commits to an annual contribution of $200,000 over the next five years, totaling $1 million.

“Creating a positive impact on more than 10 million people globally, through our partnership with Project C.U.R.E. is something we are incredibly proud of,” said Suzy Retallack, Newmont's Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer. “For nearly two decades, our partnership has helped deliver support to host communities near our operations and around the world. We look forward to continuing to leverage our combined global reach to make a strong impact where it is needed most.”

Since 2005, Newmont has partnered with Project C.U.R.E. to distribute more than $42 million worth of much-needed medical supplies and equipment through multiple sponsorship initiatives. Highlights of the partnership include:



Funding 108 shipping containers of medical equipment to 36 countries.

Impacting more than two million patients through Newmont's support of the C.U.R.E. Cargo program.

Training more than 440 medical professionals, through the C.U.R.E. College program, in resource-limited environments to reduce neonatal and maternity morbidity and mortality.

Contributing $5 million to support humanitarian efforts relating to the ongoing war in Ukraine, providing direct support to Project C.U.R.E., the American Red Cross and International Medical Corps. Delivering 164 C.U.R.E. kits – suitcase-sized, pre-packed kits of essential medical supplies – through Newmont employees to healthcare facilities in Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru and Suriname.

“We are proud of our partnership with the team at Newmont. For nearly two decades, we have worked together to save lives and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure for millions of people,” said Dr. Douglas Jackson, President and CEO of Project C.U.R.E. “In countries like Ghana and Suriname and now Mexico, Guatemala and others, we have established a figurative gold standard for corporate social responsibility and making our communities healthier, happier and more hopeful.”

Also, as part of Newmont's partnership, employees around the world participate in myriad volunteer opportunities – logging hundreds of hours of time and service helping sort supplies at the Project C.U.R.E. warehouse, packing and unloading containers, and carrying medical kits to communities near Newmont operations.

About Project C.U.R.E.

Established in a garage in Evergreen, Colorado in 1987, Project C.U.R.E. has grown to be the world's largest distributor of donated medical supplies and equipment to people living in developing countries. Since 2000, Project C.U.R.E. has delivered more than $1 billion of medical relief to save the lives of people facing poverty, disasters and violence. Project C.U.R.E. has worked in 138 countries, establishing an incredible footprint of medical relief around the world.

As a registered 501(c)(3), Project C.U.R.E.'s goal is to bridge the staggering health resource gaps in the developing world by empowering doctors and nurses with the tools they need-medical supplies and equipment-to treat disease, deliver vaccines, perform life-changing surgeries, and ensure safe childbirth. On average, Project C.U.R.E. delivers five forty-foot containers of donated medical relief each week.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to .

View source version on businesswire:

