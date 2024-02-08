ACES Quality Management Achieves A Decade Of Distinction On Housingwire TECH100

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has been selected for the tenth consecutive year by HousingWire magazine for its annual TECH100 awards program. The magazine chose ACES for the continual innovation of its flagship quality control (QC) auditing platform, ACES Quality Management & Control® software.







Image Caption: ACES Quality Management.

“Loan quality is an ever-shifting goal. The challenges of the past year emphasized the critical importance of upholding quality and managing risk, prompting many lenders to seek refuge in mortgage servicing amidst the decline in origination volume,” stated Trevor Gauthier.“ACES remains steadfast in its commitment to render this target achievable and seamless, providing cutting-edge QC tools to empower lenders in safeguarding the integrity of their origination and servicing portfolios and other integral parts of their business. The enduring recognition of ACES in HousingWire's Tech100 list affirms our dedication to driving innovation in quality control.”

In the past year, ACES introduced ACES PROTECT , a suite of automated regulatory compliance tests aimed at simplifying the auditing procedures for lenders. The company further expanded its commitment to industry knowledge communication by publishing over 450 articles and 160 calendar items on its complimentary Compliance NewsHub . Additionally, ACES continued to provide valuable insights through its quarterly Mortgage QC Industry Trends report . Recognizing the diverse requirements of businesses in consumer lending, servicing, specialty, and mortgage origination, ACES offers an enterprise-wide solution with customizable audit packs tailored to meet specific needs.

“The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said.“These past few years have been transformative for the industry and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades. Congratulations to all the deserving winners for their outstanding contributions to our ever-evolving industry.”

HousingWire's TECH100 award seeks to highlight the most innovative technology companies across the housing sector. To view the complete list of winners, visit

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at .

News Source: ACES Quality Management