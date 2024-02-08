Israeli Forces Committs 15 Massacres Against Gaza Families, Sources Confirm

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

Medical sources confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 130 civilians and wounding 170 others, during the past 24 hours.

The Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7th, 2023, so far killing 27,708 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were women and children, and injuring about 67,147 others, while more than 8,000 people are still missing under the rubble and on the roads.