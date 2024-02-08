Hooliganism In Football: Swiss Authorities Gamble On Tough Approach

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Given that soccer in Switzerland – like in many countries – is used to a certain amount of violence, an incident in Zurich last month didn't seem initially remarkable. After a scoreless draw between FC Zürich and FC Basel (a game described as“boring” by the Keystone-SDA news agency), 100 Zurich fans faced off with police at a train station near the stadium; stones, fireworks, and flares were thrown.

A few days later however, the official reaction showed a newfound intent to clamp down on the hooliganism. Classifying the incident as“serious”, the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (an umbrella group for the country's regional police forces) ruled that an entire sector of the stadium would be shut in reprisal for FC Zürich's subsequent home match.“We don't want to accept fan violence anymore, and we are taking corresponding measures,” said Conference co-president Karin Kayser-Frutschi.

And so, when FC Lausanne-Sport visited Zurich's Letzigrund stadium ten days later, the southern stand – where die-hard fans are generally found – was empty.

'Collective punishment'

The decision, as well as similar ones in recent weeks in Bern, Lausanne, Lucerne and St Gallen, has prompted a volley of media reports and criticism.

Fans in particular are annoyed at the“collective punishment” approach. In the case of FC Zürich, around 4,000 people – including season ticket holders – were deprived of their usual places because of the 100 troublemakers. Giant banners protesting the measures have since been seen in various stadiums, while fans from different clubs – normally sworn enemies – planned a joint demonstration in Bern, before eventually dropping the idea.

Clubs themselves are also unhappy. FC Zürich President Ancillo Canepa argued that last month's clashes happened a few kilometres from the stadium – beyond our“range of influence”, as he told Swiss public radio SRF. Along with some fans, Canepa has appealed the decision and called for courts to clarify the legality of such measures.

Even politicians have been getting involved: left-wing members of Zurich's parliament demanded in vain a reversal of the“populist” decision, which they called a“signal of impotence”. Left-wing newspaper WOZ wrote that such hard-line rules were typical of career-conscious“conservative politicians”; one such politician presumably implied, Stephanie Eymann from Basel, responded in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung:“why are people angry with the authorities – and not with the hooligans?”