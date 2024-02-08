Fake Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Dominate Illegal Medicaments

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">Erection enhancers are the most frequently illegally imported medicines to Switzerland, followed by sleeping pills and sedatives.



This content was published on February 8, 2024

Almost half of the illegal imports come from India. Swissmedic warns of health risks, especially when ordering online.

These“medications” imported from abroad often contain no or incorrectly declared active ingredients, as the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, wrote in a statement on Thursday.

The authority regularly warns against purchasing medicines from questionable sources - especially from online shops - as this could endanger your health and support criminal networks. In addition, the safe use of prescription medications requires personal specialist advice beforehand.

Of the 6,659 illegal drug imports that the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security seized last year on behalf of Swissmedic, almost 3,000 came from India, as the federal government said in a statement on Thursday. However, the shipping and manufacturing countries of the illegal products are constantly changing.

The simplified procedure was used for 90% of the seized illegal pharmaceutical shipments. It allows Swissmedic and customs to withdraw certain preparations and active ingredients, especially illegal erection enhancers, slimming aids and psychotropic drugs, from circulation and destroy them in order to protect the health of those who ordered them.

The Federal Office of Customs and Border Security conducted nine criminal proceedings and filed 263 reports with the cantonal authorities regarding illegal imports of drugs containing narcotics.