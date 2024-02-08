Swiss Tightrope Legend Freddy Nock Has Died

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">The Swiss high wire artist Freddy Nock has died at the age of 59.



This content was published on February 8, 2024 - 13:36 February 8, 2024 - 13:36 Keystone-SDA

On Thursday, police in canton Aargau confirmed reports of Nock's death in the Swiss media, including the Blick newspaper.

The previous day, police had attended Nock's home, but said they are not investigating any violent crime.