Arab Tourist Arrivals In Brazil Rebounds

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The number of Arab tourists that traveled to Brazil in 2023 bounced back from 2022, but it is still lower than 2019's data, as is the case of Brazil's total tourist arrivals. According to the industry's Data Portal, which is sourced by the Federal Police of Brazil, treated by country's Ministry of Tourism, and made available by the Brazilian Tourist Board (Embratur), Morocco last year remained Brazil's leading source of tourists out of the Arab countries in the ranking. (Pictured, passenger traffic in the Guarulhos airport in São Paulo.)

Brazil welcomed 4,035 Moroccans in 2023. Morocco was the 53rd leading source of tourists of Brazil. Other Arab countries appearing in the survey are Lebanon at 2,404 tourists (66th), Tunisia at 1,631 tourists (73rd), Saudi Arabia at 1,530 visitors (76th), Egypt at 1,460 tourists (78th), and Syria at 676 tourists (86th).

These are the countries that do appear in the ranking, but the data also include two other categories of“other countries” and“non-specified countries” that may or may not encompasse Arab nations.“Other countries” includes 24,899 tourists to Brazil in 2023, while“non-specified” features 67.

The numbers of Arab tourists show that 2023 posted more Moroccans, Lebanese, Tunisians, Saudis, Syrians and Egyptians came to Brazil than in 2022, but overall figures are still lower than 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same goes for Brazil's overall tourist figures. In 2023, the country welcomed 5.9 million foreigners, up from 3,6 million that visited Brazil in 2022 but still below the 6.3 million travelers of 2019. Argentine and the United States are the largest sources of tourists to Brazil. In 2023, they were followed by Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. Brazil is most accessed by air, followed by land and sea.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

©Suamy Beydoun/Agifagif via AFP/

