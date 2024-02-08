Event In Saudi Arabia Aims To Preserve Arabian Leopards

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Riyadh – On Saturday (1), nonprofit organization Catmosphere will organize a walk aiming to preserve the Arabian leopard in Saudi Arabia and around the world. Catwalk will be a 7-km walk, featuring a host of engaging activities along the route. February 10 was designated by the UN as the International Day of the Arabian Leopard.

Catmosphere was founded by Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar aiming to prevent the Arabian leopard from becoming extinct , to educate participants about the animal, and connect people with their environment , Saudi newspaper Arab News reported. The event has attracted admiration within the country. This year's celebration aligns with efforts to preserve biodiversity in Saudi Arabia.

The Catwalk celebration serves as a call to individuals of all ages to actively engage in addressing the Arabian leopard's precarious situation. Catmosphere says that the activity promises to be fun, flexible, and inclusive. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the seven big cats, which include jaguars, lions, snow leopards and pumas.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

