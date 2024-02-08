Brazil Auto Exports Plunged By 43%

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian auto exports plunged by 43% in January to 18,800 vehicles, automaker association Anfavea said. These include passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.

Anfavea officials told the press this was caused by a slowdown in traditional markets like Argentina, Chile and Colombia. The registrations in these countries diminished, impacting Brazilian shipments.

The decline in exports was seen across all segments. Car exports fell 45.9% to 14,600 vehicles. Light commercial vehicles declined 26.5% to 3,500. Truck exports plunged by 39.1% to 600,000, while bus exports decreased 61% to 133.

On the other hand, imports posted their highest share of the Brazilian market in January. Imported vehicles were 19.5% of those registered in Brazil, up from 14.3% in January last year, 14.3% in January 2022, and 9.4% in January 2021.

