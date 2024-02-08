King Attends Silver Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday attended the Silver Jubilee flag raising ceremony, held at Raghadan Palace.

The flag raising ceremony took place on the 25th anniversary of His Majesty's assumption of constitutional powers, which falls on 7 February, marking the launch of national celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty's accession to the throne, which falls on 9 June.



Upon arrival at Raghadan Palace, the King, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, was received by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, and a number of Royal family members, according to a Royal Court statement.



His Majesty received the Silver Jubilee flag from Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, then handed the flag to an officer from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, who marched toward the flagpole to raise the flag.

The flag represents pride in the progress and achievements that Jordan has witnessed and is still witnessing, under the leadership of His Majesty, the statement said.



Heads of authorities, army and security agencies, as well as senior Royal Hashemite Court officials attended the ceremony.



