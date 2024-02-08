Union Pacific Announces Appointment Of Andrew Brady To Vice President-External Relations, Retirement Of Printz Bolin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad has appointed Andrew Brady to vice president-External Relations, following Printz Bolin's retirement at the end of February.

Based in Union Pacific's Washington, D.C., office, Brady is responsible for communicating inside the Beltway about national and state-specific industry issues and projects, including economic and safety regulation, passenger rail, security and labor. He previously served as Union Pacific's assistant vice president-External Relations. Prior to joining the railroad five years ago, Brady was assistant vice president-Government Affairs at the Association of American Railroads. He also served in various roles in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-2016, after beginning his career in the Congressional and Public Affairs division of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Bolin was appointed Union Pacific's vice president-External Relations in 2018, promoting and defending the railroad's interests as the primary liaison between elected officials, key Congressional committees and Executive Branch agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation and Surface Transportation Board. He joined Union Pacific in 1991, holding various roles with the railroad after serving as a senior staff member in the U.S House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

"Printz's experience and relationship-building with elected officials and regulators were invaluable to Union Pacific," said Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer Jim Vena. "I'm thankful for his contributions and looking forward to Andrew's leadership in D.C."

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad