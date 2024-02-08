Roberts Markland LLP Welcomes Former United States District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore To Their Growing Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Judge Vanessa Gilmore

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts Markland LLP , a leading law firm renowned for its commitment to legal excellence and community engagement, proudly announces the addition of former United States District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore to its talented team. Judge Gilmore's decision to join the firm signifies an alignment of values, expertise, and a shared commitment to serving the Houston community.

"Judge Gilmore joining Roberts Markland is a significant milestone for our firm," said Sean Roberts, Partner at Roberts Markland. "With her deep understanding of the law, extensive knowledge of Houston, and exceptional skills in handling sensitive and high-profile cases, Judge Gilmore brings immense value for the firm's clients and the community at large. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to justice, promoting diversity, and driving positive change in our communities."

With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Judge Gilmore has permanently impacted the legal profession. Her extensive background as a federal judge, accomplished attorney, sought-after speaker, author and mediator has earned her a respected reputation in both the legal profession and the community. In 1994, when Judge Gilmore was sworn in, she became the youngest sitting federal judge in the nation. She was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and became the first University of Houston graduate to be appointed to the federal bench.

"Judge Gilmore's wisdom and unwavering dedication to fairness make her an invaluable asset to our firm as we continue to pursue justice on behalf of our clients - many of whom can not speak for themselves," said Clive Markland, Partner at Roberts Markland.

Judge Gilmore's decision to join Roberts Markland is a testament to the firm's stellar reputation and commitment to making a difference. The firm offers Judge Gilmore a powerful platform to continue her passion for achieving impactful changes as the firm pursues justice for its clients against some of the largest companies in the world. Beyond her involvement in legal proceedings, Judge Gilmore will actively participate in community initiatives championed by the firm. Roberts Markland has become known for charitable and philanthropic efforts supporting the arts, community revitalization, education and mental health advocacy.

Judge Gilmore currently serves on the boards of the DePelchin Children's Center, Texas Children's Hospital, the Kinder Institute for Urban Research and the Houston Equity Fund. She is a member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center board of visitors and serves on the Contemporary Arts Committee at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Additionally, Judge Gilmore works as a mediator/arbitrator.

This strategic union of legal professionals will strengthen the firm's business capabilities and magnify its impact on the city of Houston broadly. By combining Judge Gilmore's incomparable insight with Roberts Markland's excellence in legal representation and community engagement, the firm aims to make a palpable difference in the lives of those in the greater Houston community.

About Roberts Markland LLP:

Roberts Markland LLP is a Houston-based law firm specializing in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, as well as business disputes. The firm's lawyers are all experienced trial lawyers that are committed to winning cases for their clients and ensuring they receive monetary compensation for harms caused by wrongdoers. The firm handles a wide range of practice areas, including transportation accidents, workplace injuries, explosions, product liability (defective products and pharmaceuticals, medical malpractice involving birth-related injuries and unscrupulous business practices. The firm's lawyers have a track record of successful verdicts and settlements totaling $1 billion over their careers.

