One Seriously Injured After A Commercial Truck Accident In Fort Worth, TX

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a truck accident that occurred on January 10, 2024, just before 6:45 a.m. along Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth, TX. The incident resulted in injuries to 58-year-old Amer Abedelhakeem Ozzie.

Details About the Fort Worth Truck Accident:

According to reports, Amer Abedelhakeem Ozzie was traveling southbound in a Cadillac Deville on Forest Park Boulevard. The accident occurred at the intersection with the eastbound Chisholm Trail exit ramp.

Officials state that as the Cadillac entered the intersection, it was hit by an eastbound 18-wheeler, which allegedly ran a red light. As a result of the accident, Ozzie reportedly sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services. The investigation is ongoing, so there aren't any additional details at this time.

