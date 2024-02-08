EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.85 per share

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.85 per share



High level of approval for all items on the agenda

Shareholders approve dividend proposal of EUR 0.85 per share Focus on current ESG issues, medium-term outlook and "Strong Together 2030" strategy

Shareholders approved all agenda items at yesterday's Annual General Meeting by a large majority. Among other things, the proposal by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for a dividend of EUR 0.85 (previous year: EUR 0.70) per share was approved by a majority. This means that around EUR 2.76 million of FORTEC Elektronik AG's balance sheet profit will be distributed. The actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the past financial year 2022/2023 were also approved by a large majority. In her speech on the 2022/2023 financial year, CEO Sandra Maile spoke of a time with a lot of "light and shade" and thanked all FORTEC Group employees who had contributed to this very good result. She commented on the upcoming ESG topics with the words "ESG is here to stay" and "necessary to ensure the long-term success of the company". The Executive Board also provided information on the current status of the standardised brand identity as part of "FORTEC ONE", the current status of the development site in Cairo, the "HEKA" project and the new draft strategy "Strong Together 2030" as part of the shareholder questions.

Sandra Maile Chair of the Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.



