India To Oppose Non-Trade Matters At Upcoming WTO Meeting

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 8 (KNN) India is set to challenge the inclusion of non-trade issues, such as environment, gender, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), at the upcoming World Trade Organisation's (WTO's) biennial meeting slated for the month-end.

Government officials emphasised India's opposition to any work programme or negotiation mandate on these matters, rejecting the linkage of MSMEs and gender with trade, reported Business Standard.

“We are also against any mandate for negotiations (in these areas) in the future,” one of the officials said on Wednesday.

The 13th Ministerial Conference (MC) is scheduled to take place from February 26-29 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India remains steadfast in its position that labour and environment are non-trade issues and should not be debated at the WTO. Officials stress that trade barriers should not be disguised under the pretext of sustainable development.

According to a government official, forums like the United Nations are more appropriate platforms for discussing non-trade issues. They emphasise that while these issues may have trade implications, they are not inherently trade-related.

Developed nations are pushing for formal talks on non-trade issues ahead of MC13, including discussions on women's economic empowerment. However, India asserts that these are social and domestic matters and should be addressed through specialised UN conventions.

India is open to discussions promoting sustainable development but insists that its rights and obligations should not be compromised.

Officials criticise the European Union's (EU's) carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and deforestation laws, stating that such measures could violate WTO rules and undermine multilateral agreements.

However, the EU's CBAM, applicable to all countries, is not up for discussion at the ministerial and is being addressed bilaterally between India and the EU.

