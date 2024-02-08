Techmediabreaks - SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Publishes Three Successful Case Studies From Installed Customers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBRSafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, has published an empirical demonstration of the performance of its SOBRcheck(TM) platform. The company shared feedback from three installed customers: TerraTech Services, Big Horn County in Montana and Alternatives Inc. The TerraTech case study noted that the company experienced an effective

100% pass rate with SOBRcheck versus its experienced 60%–70% industry average weekly violator rate.“We have achieved full participation from our CEO down to our newest employee, and we have experienced tremendous success with SOBRcheck,” said the TerraTech health, safety and environment manager in the case study.“We couldn't be happier with the technology and our partnership with SOBRsafe.” Big Horn County reported that since its July 2023 implementation, monthly scans have grown from 21 to 225, and

the pass rate has increased from 67% to 92%.

“In providing cost-effective monitoring services for more than 100 community members, SOBRcheck has been a big win for our county staff, taxpayers and participants,” said a Big Horn County misdemeanor probation and pretrial services officer in the press release. Alternatives Inc. reported that replacing its observed breathalyzer process with SOBRcheck has yielded up to

four times faster throughput at check-in/check-out.“SOBRcheck's innovative technology creates significant efficiencies, freeing up invaluable time to empower client recovery,” said the Alternatives Inc. CEO in the press release.“We couldn't be happier with the technology and our partnership with SOBRsafe.”

To view the full press release, visit



About

SOBR Safe Inc.



SOBRsafe offers an advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology that detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive, inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive-detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, as well as for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. SOBRsafe is

creating a culture of prevention and support. For more information about SOBRsafe, visit



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN