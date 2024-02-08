Tinygemsbreaks - Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) CEO Talks Commitment To Regulation, Discusses Vision For Real Estate Tokenization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading player in the digital asset landscape bridging the gap between traditional finance and

decentralized

finance, is featured in a recent interview released from Proactive. During the interview, Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito talks with Proactive host Steve Darling about the company's distinctive approach to digital assets. During the interview, Esposito explained that Diamond Lake Minerals focuses on security token offerings (“STOs”) within a regulated environment, which is distinctive from unregulated cryptocurrencies and represents the company's commitment to regulatory compliance and security. Esposito also noted that Diamond Lakes places a high priority on transparency and adherence to regulations within the digital asset sector. In addition, Esposito talked about the potential of blockchain technology for tokenizing real estate, noting that by using security token offerings, Diamond Lake Minerals is working to bring liquidity and capital to traditionally illiquid assets, which opens those assets up to fractional ownership and retail investors. During the interview, Esposito also reinforced the company's strong commitment to building a diverse portfolio of holdings across various industries.

To view the full interview, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at



About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN