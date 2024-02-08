Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Receives PO From FDNY To Update Fire Boxes With Knightscope Solar, Wireless Technologies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has received a purchase order from an existing client to upgrade fire boxes at various schools. According to the announcement, the PO is from the Fire Department New York (“FDNY”) and calls for 10 fireboxes located at schools throughout the area to be upgraded from analog wirelines to Knightscope e-phones featuring the company's exclusive solar, 4G wireless technologies.

“Knightscope is seeing campuses transition away from traditional emergency call boxes to more reliable and cost-effective systems that use cellular and satellite communications powered by solar energy,” the company announced in the press release.“Knightscope's portfolio of K1 products provide clear voice connectivity with a flashing blue strobe to extend access to emergency services to remote locations. Obsolete and nonfunctioning competitive devices are easily retrofitted with Knightscope technologies, ensuring public safety is accessible, especially when a cell phone battery has died, or one is unfamiliar with the geography and cannot convey a precise location to first responders.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

