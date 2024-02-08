Investornewsbreaks Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) Compounds Receive USPTO Notice Of Allowances

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mydecine Innovations (CSE: MYCO) (AQSE: MYIG) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NF0) , a leading biotechnology company dedicated to transforming mental-health and addiction treatment, has been issued two Notice of Allowances by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The allowances are for compounds from the company's MYCO-005 and MYCO-006 families. MYCO-005 is a novel compound for composition of matter that is currently under development. According to the announcement, the molecule is from the MYCO-005 family of psilocin analogs, and it is the second in this family to receive a Notice of Allowance. MYCO-006 is also a novel compound under development and is from the MYCO-006 family of MDMA analogs. The company, which has previously received a notice of allowance, noted that the receipt of the notices of allowances continues to solidify its intellectual property portfolio protection; the company anticipates receiving numerous further patent grants in the near future and has filed in several international jurisdictions for each covered compound as well.

To view the full press release, visit



About Mydecine Innovations Group

Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, prerevenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (“AI”). Through its exclusive partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation based at the University of Alberta, Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006, or short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge AI and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to MYCOF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN