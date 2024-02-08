Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Announces US District Court Dismissal Of Class Action Complaint

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, noted that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has granted the Motions to Dismiss the company had filed in a class action complaint. According to the announcement, the Motions to Dismiss sought dismissal of an amended class action complaint and the complaint filed by Harold M. Hoffman. The announcement noted that the Court's ruling is based on the pleadings alone and is not a determination on the merits of the case.“The court has granted the class action plaintiffs and plaintiff Harold M. Hoffman leave to amend their complaints within twenty-one days of the date of the court's ruling,” the announcement stated.“The company will continue to vigorously defend this matter, if necessary.”

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games.

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

