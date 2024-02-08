(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lavish Entertainment, have officially activated the first phase of development for the Destino Ranch Project. This action includes the execution of a land use and development agreement that will provide exclusive rights to use and operate on the property. According to the announcement, the agreement covers site event plans and permitting, site prep and clean out, staff infrastructure and housing, a temporary power grid, and event features and infrastructure. The company has identified an initial 68 acres for the first phase of the project and has invested an estimated $3 million in substantial infrastructure upgrades, which include special event permits, graded roads, fencing, storage, septic, solar, landscaping/hardscaping, and water and irrigation systems. The company is now working to secure an additional 570 acres for subsequent phases of the project. The ultimate vision of Destino Ranch, which is conveniently located within a short drive from large population centers such as Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is to become a premier destination for year-round, world-class music entertainment and art.

“The execution of the exclusive land use agreement is the first step for the company in realizing the auspicious vision we have for the full development of Destino Ranch,” said Golden Triangle Ventures CEO Steffan Dalsgaard in the press release.“I am confident that Destino will not only achieve the goals we have set forth for the project but will be even grander than anyone involved on the executive team had envisioned.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit

.

