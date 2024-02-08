Investornewsbreaks - Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) Announces New Distribution Agreement, Expands To Oklahoma

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands including SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, Copa di Vino Single Serve Wines, Pulpoloco Sangrias, and TapouT Cognitive Energy Drink, has entered a distribution partnership with Armada Distributing, a prominent distributor in the state of Oklahoma; the partnership will launch in Q1 2024. The new distribution“marks a significant expansion of Splash's brands distribution footprint, specifically covering the entire state of Oklahoma,” the company announced, noting that Armada's dedicated team of 25 salespeople brings invaluable expertise and market knowledge to the partnership. The new agreement positions SBEV's Copa di Vino, SALT Tequila, Pulpoloco and TapouT brands for growth and increased market penetration in the region and underscores the company's commitment to expanding and enhancing its distribution network and providing consumers with convenient access to our premium beverage offerings.

“This is a tremendous partnership and spot on strategically as we build out distribution across the country,” said Splash Beverage CEO Robert Nistico in the press release.“The long road to coast-to-coast availability takes time, and each announcement is a piece of the national distribution puzzle. This process is critical and over time builds meaningful revenue.

Additionally, retail chains play into this. Each time we can cover a new geographic area with distribution, we can cover local accounts and start the process to activate certain chain authorizations previously announced.

This is how the beverage business works and why it takes time to 'do it right,' building a long-term sustainable business.”

About Splash Beverage Group Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, Pulpoloco Sangria, and TapouT Performance Hydration & Recovery Drinks and Cognitive Energy drinks. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, please visit

.

