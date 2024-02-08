Investornewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Enters Distribution Agreement For Evolve(TM) In Australia And New Zealand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Evicom, an environmental management firm based in Australia with distribution throughout Australia, New Zealand and the surrounding region. SenesTech has developed and is commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control.“Evicom is an environmental management company that is technology-led and focused on sustainable solutions for the management and control of pests. They already have experience with fertility control as applied to pigeons. With that experience and focus, we are confident they are the right partner to introduce Evolve(TM) into their broad markets,” said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO.“Australia and New Zealand have great potential for our fertility control products, with excellent economies and a strong dedication to environmentally sound and sustainable methods and products. Australia is experiencing periodic 'rat plagues,' and New Zealand has initiated a nationwide effort to eradicate invasive Norway rats by 2050 – so we know the demand is there.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. It invented ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve(TM), an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, visit .

