Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Commences Drilling First Hole At Albert Lake Project

(CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , an exploration company targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market, has begun drilling at its wholly owned Albert Lake Project. According to the announcement, mobilization of drilling equipment began Feb. 4, 2024, after a brief weather delay, and the drilling of the first hole has started. The company noted that the initial hole is targeting a very strong time domain electromagnetic (“TDEM”) conductor modeled to be less than 350 meters below surface, a minimum strike length of 450 meters, and occurring coincident with a gravity anomaly. In addition, the Company is planning approximately 2,000 meters of drilling, or five to seven drillholes, to test and perhaps identify the source of the robust, multielement soil geochemical anomaly occurring at the Tremblay-Olson Claims area. Additional drill targets will be derived from the 2024 TDEM surveys.“To experience fog and plus-8° C weather conditions at Rottenstone Lake during the last week of January is very unusual,” said Fathom Nickel CEO Ian Fraser in the press release.

“Now that things have normalized, our crews have worked very hard to make up for lost time and have now initiated the first drillhole. We eagerly anticipate results of the first two EM grids. We are very encouraged that the AirTEM survey flown in 2022 recognizes elevated magnetic intensity directly associated with the Bay-Island Trend discovery (300-plus meters of continuous ultramafic hosted Ni-Cu-Co + 3PE mineralization) occurring approximately 500 meters northwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine. We now recognize a similar MAG signature trending immediately southwest of the Rottenstone Mine. Once the EM data has been collected and interpreted over this area and at the middle grid, we anticipate additional drill targets developing. We are pleased that drilling has commenced, and we very much look forward to the results from this very interesting drill campaign.”

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market. The company has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: the

Albert Lake Project, a 90,000-plus hectare project that was host to the historic and past-producing Rottenstone deposit, and the 22,000-plus hectare

Gochager Lake Project, which is host to a historic, NI43-101 noncompliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3 million tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2. For more information about the company, please visit

