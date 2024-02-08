Miningnewsbreaks - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Reports On PCH Diamond Drill Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, is reporting on

significant assay results from its discovery Diamond Drill Hole (“DDH”) PCH-F01; the drill hole is located within the highly prospective Target IV zone at Appia's Brazil-based PCH Project, which is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt. According to the report, the company has re-assayed the entire hole PCH-F01 as part of its due diligence. The assay results are from surface to 18 meters and include 9,445 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (“TREO”), 2,786 ppm Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (“MREO”), 787 ppm Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (“HREO”) and 8,658 ppm Light Rare Earth Oxide (“LREO”).“These results from DDH PCH-F01R confirm the presence of an alkaline breccia with significant concentrations of REE throughout the hard rock beneath the clay and saprolite zones,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium president Stephen Burega in the press release.“DDH PCH-F01R is situated northeast of the previously reported PCH RC-063 hole, located in the southwest quadrant of Target IV. This Reverse Circulation hole revealed TREO results as high as 92,758 ppm from 10-to-12 meters, with a total weighted average of 38,655 ppm TREO from 0 to 24 meters, remaining open at depth. We have seen remarkable grades across Target IV, spanning from RC to DDH results. Numerous intercepts surpass 10,000 ppm TREO, including PCH-F01R, where the results support the ultra-high grade weathered profile. The team has identified two high-grade zones within Target IV, approximately 300 meters apart, interconnected with mineralization at shallow depths.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to APAAF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN