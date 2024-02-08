Umari Camp Premises Construction Completed

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The construction of premises for the Umari Camp in the Torkham Township of eastern Nangarhar province has been completed, according to a statement on Thursday.

The facility was established or the Afghan returnees in Trokham which was inaugurated by Mawlavi Mohammad Khalid Sajastani, Kabul Municipality statement said.

This camp had been established on over 11 acres of land, its designing had been done by the Municipality engineering team and all necessary facilities had been provided with the support of different aid providing organisations and businessmen.

The 5,032 metres long and 3.2 metres high premises construction was completed by the Aryana Jawhar Company with the financial support of Kabul Municipality. Iron pillars and net was used for the erection of premises.

This comes that according to reports, over 500,000 Afghans had deported from Pakistan since October 2023 and this process was still underway.

