Talabat Partners With Bein

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat, the region's leading platform for everyday deliveries, has officially onboarded beIN, one of the foremost sports and entertainment networks in the world to its app. Customers can now order beIN receivers on talabat, a statement said.

How to order and activate: Order the beIN receiver of your choice on talabat and activate the preferred subscription by calling 133.

Expressing his delight on the partnership, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, managing director of talabat Qatar, said: "We are thrilled to feature the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, beIN on our app, serving as a conduit for our valued customers to access beIN's subscriptions and services.

"This innovative move not only streamlines the purchasing process for subscribers, but it also reinforces our brands' commitment to providing diverse and convenient offerings to our users. We will continue to cater to the ever-changing needs and interests of our user base, searching for new avenues to tap into and make premium content more accessible”.

Commenting on the occasion, Bahadir Karalar, director of Sales and Services of beIN, said;“We are very happy to partner with talabat - a household name both in Qatar and the region. We are always looking for ways to make our products and services more accessible as part of our commitment to offer our subscribers the best customer service, and our collaboration with talabat is yet another great example of this commitment. talabat's app and delivery network is second to none which ensures beIN's offerings can be seamlessly integrated into homes across the country.”

