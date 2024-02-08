Seven DFI-Supported Films For Berlin Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Highlighting the global impact of films supported by the Doha Film Institute, seven DFI grantees have been selected to screen in key programming sections of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) including the official in competition.

Among the films selected this year, two are in the Competition section the centrepiece of the Berlinale that features only 20 exclusive titles from all across the world. Three films will screen in the Panorama section of extraordinary international cinema to the festival's largest jury. One film will be screening in Encounters, a platform for daring and innovative independent filmmakers, and one in Generation, the section that illustrates the many complexities of youth.

Fatma Hassan al-Remaihi, chief executive officer of DFI, said: "We are exceptionally proud of the selection of DFI-supported films at the Berlinale this year, that celebrates independent and art house productions, and often sets new benchmarks that defines contemporary cinema. The diversity of the selection underlines our mandate to support important voices, especially by emerging talents from the region and the world."

Films in Competition: Who Do I Belong To (Tunisia, Canada, France, Qatar) by Meryam Joobeur; Shambhala (Nepal, France, Norway, Hong Kong, Turkey, Taiwan, US, Qatar) a feature narrative by Min Bahadur Bham.

Films in Panorama: Brief History of a Family (China, Denmark, France, Qatar), by Jianjie Lin; Diaries from Lebanon (Lebanon, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar), a feature documentary by Myriam El Haj; Rising Up at Night (Democratic Republic of Congo, Belgium, Germany, Burkina Faso, Qatar) by Nelson Makengo.

The film in the 'Encounters' section is Demba (Senegal, Germany, Qatar), by Mamadou Dia. Screening in the 'Generation' segment is Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story (Madagascar, France, Mauritius, Germany, South Africa, Qatar), by Luck Razanajaona (QNA)

