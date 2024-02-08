Chairman Of National Assembly Of Tajikistan Meets Qatar's Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, and President of the Tajik Football Association Rustam Imam Ali, met on Wednesday with Qatar's ambassador in Dushanbe Mubarak bin Abdulrahman al Nasr. The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation. (QNA)

