Ooredoo Passport Gives Up To 4GB Of Bonus Data Across GCC Countries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo has launched a new Ooredoo Passport promotion giving subscribers up to 4GB of bonus data across all GCC countries, a statement said. Under its latest promotion, valid until March 4, 2024, subscribers to the weekly passport will get an additional 1GB in data allowance, taking the total to 2GB, while those subscribing to the monthly passport will be rewarded with an additional 4GB, taking their total data allowance to 8GB.

