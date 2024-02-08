Swiss Delegation Visits DJWE, Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A high-profile Swiss delegation, led by Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, visited the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024 yesterday (February 8), underscoring the deepening ties between Switzerland and Qatar.

The delegation, accompanied by Swiss ambassador Florence Tinguely Mattli, engaged in a comprehensive tour of prominent Swiss brands showcasing their exquisite craftsmanship at the prestigious event.

Parmelin was received by Alfardan Group chairman Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan and vice chairman and Alfardan Jewellery president Ali Alfardan, at the Alfardan pavilion.

The Federal Councillor explored Gallery Al Tawash and had the opportunity to acquaint himself with the natural pearls on display. He also toured at a number of booths, including Vacheron Constantin, Girard-Perregaux, and Chopard, further cementing Switzerland's reputation for unparalleled watchmaking expertise.

Parmelin, who heads the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER), utilised the opportunity to enhance economic collaboration between Switzerland and Qatar. His presence in Doha coincided with the second session of the Joint Commission on Financial and Economic Areas, signaling a concerted effort to promote bilateral relations and explore synergies in finance and economy for mutual prosperity.

Established in 2022, the Joint Commission serves as a key platform for enhancing collaboration between the two nations, building upon the foundation laid during the inaugural session held in Switzerland.

With a diverse delegation comprising experts from Switzerland's prestigious watch industry, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, banking, and reinsurance sectors, Parmelin's visit highlights Switzerland's commitment to nurturing close partnerships with Qatar.

Beyond the confines of DJWE, Parmelin was also expected to visit the Swiss pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, which underlines Switzerland's active engagement on the global stage and its keen interest in fostering bilateral exchanges across various fields.

