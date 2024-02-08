Panasonic And Olympic Champion Katie Ledecky Team Up To Show Students And Educators Exciting STEM Innovations Across Japan

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., February 8, 2024 /3BL/ - Panasonic Corporation of North America and Olympian Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer in history, jointly announced a second virtual field trip from STEM Forward , an educational program created with worldwide edtech leader Discovery Education . Premiering February 15, 2024 at 1 PM ET and available on-demand, Panasonic's new Innovators for Impact Virtual Field Trip (VFT) is designed to help educators inspire student innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math (“STEM”) and allow them to virtually travel to Japan with Katie Ledecky.

A 3-time Olympian, 21-time World Champion, and 10-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer, Katie is a proud STEM advocate. The Innovators for Impact VFT will follow Katie alongside a student to meet and interact with Panasonic STEM specialists who are exploring innovative ways of living and working today, and in the future.

“Any opportunity I have in life to inspire educators and students to live more sustainably, I'm going to take it,” said Katie Ledecky.“It was exciting to explore Panasonic's innovations in its global headquarters in Japan and then be able to share that experience to help engage educators and students. From solar power to smart mobility, furthering STEM education and providing equal access to students can help today's youth realize their impact.”

The Innovators for Impact Virtual Field Trip will explore how Panasonic combines innovation with impact, providing students with the knowledge to connect what they learn in school to the real-world. Educators and students who take part in the program will be able to take a virtual journey and learn about sustainable smart towns, various types of energy systems, and smart mobility.

An accompanying educator guide provides teachers with materials and classroom activities for before, during, and after the virtual field trip. In addition, a Family Activity and Digital Lesson Bundle takes the learning even further by providing engaging resources exploring insights from the Innovators for Impact Virtual Field Trip. Learn more and watch the Innovators for Impact Virtual Field Trip here .

“Panasonic was founded to have a positive impact on society. For over 100 years, we've lived by this mission, building products designed to enhance the human experience. The STEM Forward program is an excellent example of this effort and how people are integral to our success – including the students who will be the professionals of tomorrow,” said Megan Myungwon Lee, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America.“We are proud to continue to work alongside Katie Ledecky to show today's educators and learners how they can have a positive impact on the world through STEM.”

In 2022, Katie joined Panasonic to launch the STEM Forward program with Discovery Education and hosted the Winning with STEM Virtual Field Trip which gave educators and students a tour of five of Panasonic's Innovation Centers across North America. STEM Forward connects educators and students to the game-changing power of technology with standards-aligned resources for any learning environment at no cost. Building on Katie's ongoing work with Panasonic as a STEM leader and member of Team Panasonic, STEM Forward provides educators, students, and families with dynamic digital resources that explore how technology improves lives and makes the world a better place. In addition, STEM Forward includes special Virtual Field Trips appropriate for wherever learning takes place.

"STEM innovation is the not-so-secret secret behind a better world. We are thrilled to connect today's students to inspirational leaders, like Panasonic and STEM advocate Katie Ledecky, as they discover where STEM fits in their world and their plans for their futures,” said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at href="" panasonic/u .

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at .

