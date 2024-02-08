Aflac Incorporated A Fortune Most Admired Company For 23Rd Time

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

COLUMBUS, Ga., February 8, 2024 /Aflac/ -- Aflac Incorporated has been named to Fortune Magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 23rd time, ranking No. 1 in the Insurance: Life and Health category as a long-term investment for the second consecutive year. Fortune unveiled its annual list following a survey of executives, directors and analysts who analyze companies within their own industry. Survey respondents provide opinions related to nine criteria, including how companies size up on investment value, quality of management, social responsibility, innovation and more. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry to hold a place on this list.

"We are extremely grateful that Aflac has once again been named to the prestigious Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list for the 23rd time and that we are ranked No.1 in the long-term investment category within our industry," said Aflac Incorporated Chairman, CEO and President Dan Amos. "I believe people invest in Aflac for the long-term because they know the quality of our products and services and because of our careful approach to ensuring shareholder value."

Aflac recently reported that 2023 marked the 41st consecutive year it has increased its dividend to shareholders, demonstrating remarkable stewardship and efficient management of company resources.

Amos is among the longest tenured CEO in the Fortune 500. In his 34 years at the helm, he has stewarded incredible financial results, including increasing Aflac Incorporated's stock price from 95 cents per share in 1990 to its current value, exceeding $76 per share, with a market cap of $44.2 billion. Additionally, the company's total shareholder return - including reinvested cash dividends - was 15,446.9% as of the end of 2023.

