Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Azerbaijan On Reelection

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term, wishing him success in his duties and more prosperity and development for the people of Azerbaijan.

