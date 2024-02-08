PHCC Expands Urgent Care Services To Al Karaana Health Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) announced the opening of an Urgent Care clinic at Al Karaana Health Center. This expansion marks a significant step in its commitment to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services to the community.

PHCC Adult Urgent Care services are now operational in 11 PHCC Health Centers, with 5 of these centers offering both Adult and Pediatric Urgent Care services. The utilization of PHCC's Urgent Care services has shown a steady increase, reflecting the community's reliance on these essential services.

Dr Abdullah, Executive Director of Operations at PHCC

Dr. Samya Abdullah, Executive Director of Operations at PHCC, said:“This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for urgent care services in the community. This initiative aligns with our mission to enhance healthcare accessibility and ensure that individuals receive timely,efficientand comprehensive medical care when needed.

The next phase of our expansion plan involves determining additional health centers to include as part of the Urgent Care service. Our goal is to strategically identify locations where the need for Urgent Care services is significant, ensuring that we can cater to a broader segment of the community.”

The Urgent Care services provide a range of immediate healthcare services for conditions that require prompt attention but are not life-threatening clinics are designed to offer a middle ground between primary care services and emergency room care.



The Urgent Care services provide 24-hour care for patients of non-threatening medical needs under primary care scope, such as: respiratory conditions, minor burns, sprains, severe headache or earache, high fever, dehydration, and dizziness. Other critical and emergency conditions will be stabilized at PHCC and then immediately transferred to secondary care.

With the addition of the Urgent Care service at Al Karaana Health Center, residents in the vicinity will have enhanced access to prompt medical attention for urgent but non-life-threatening healthcare needs.