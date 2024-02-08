Qatar Strongly Condemns Blasts In Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blasts that occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry extends the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.