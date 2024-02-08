AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Teams Up With Local Charity To Tackle Food Waste

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) partnered with local charity Hifz Alnaema to redistribute unused food on match days to workers and other beneficiaries as part of its wider tournament sustainability strategy.

Local experts at Hifz Alnaema- Qatar's first food bank -were responsible for collecting surplus food from the tournament's nine venues and arranging for its redistribution to beneficiaries.

Jassim Al-Jassim, CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 said,“with the Asian Cup, our focus has not only been to deliver the best football experience to fans, but also to maintain the highest sustainability standards. We are delighted to partner with Hifz Alnaema who have supported us in the area of food waste management, particularly with the safe redistribution of unused food. We are keen on utilizing this tournament to make a positive difference in every manner possible.”



Hifz Alnaema has supported over 3.76 million beneficiaries and distributed over 3.8 million meals.

In addition to distributing unused food, the local charity supported the LOC with services such as meal planning and order customization to minimize unconsumed meals.

Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011.

Twenty-four of the continent's best teams have competed for Asia's most prestigious football title.

A total of 50 matches were played across nine stadiums. The grand finale is scheduled for February 10, 2024.

For more information about the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 , follow @Qatar2023 on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.