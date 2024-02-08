No 'Hello Asia' Activations At Lusail Boulevard This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Lusail City management has announced the closure of the 'Hello Asia' programme and activities at Lusail Boulevard from tonight until tomorrow, Friday, in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup final match on Saturday, February 10.

"Important Announcement: Hello Asia will be closed over the weekend in preparation of the AFC 2023 finals," stated Lusail City on Instagram and X.

This means no activities, such as parades and performances are happening on the boulevard Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned for further announcement on bigger fun activities and entertainment happening this Saturday on the sidelines of the Qatar-Jordan final showdown at the Lusail Stadium.



