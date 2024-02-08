Hungarian President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Hungary HE Katalin Novak arrived this evening on an official visit to the country.

Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Minister of State Sheikh Fahd bin Faisal Al Thani, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Hungary HE Abdullah bin Falah bin Abdullah Al Dosari and the Ambassador of the Republic of Hungary to Qatar HE Ferenc Korom.