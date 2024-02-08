BJP Shares 'Truth' About PM Modi's Caste, Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Claim

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took to social media on Thursday to share“truth” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste. Their statements came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that“PM Modi was not born in the OBC (Other Backward Class) category.”The Congress leader claimed that the Prime Minister“was born Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)”.Rahul Gandhi added that PM Modi was“born in the General caste...He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in General caste...” He was speaking during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Odisha on Thursday leaders share 'truth'BJP leader Amit Malviya said on Thursday that Rahul Gandhi's claim \"is a blatant lie\". He said in a post on X, \"PM Narendra Modi's caste was notified as an OBC on Oct 27, 1999, a full 2 years BEFORE he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.\" He also tweeted a government notification dated October 27, 1999 minister Pralhad Joshi also shared the notification and said, \"Modi's OBC status was recognized on Oct 27, 1999, two years before he became Gujarat's Chief Minister.\" Joshi tweeted, \"Once again, Rahul Gandhi shamelessly peddles falsehoods, this time claiming PM Narendra Modi wasn't born in the OBC caste and he got his caste notified as an OBC after he became the Chief minister of Gujarat.\"What else has been said about PM Modi's casteAccording to NDTV, the government released a“brief note”, saying that the Modh Ghanchi caste (and the sub-group to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs)“stands included in the Gujarat government's list... of socially (and) educationally backward class and OBCs\".ALSO READ: Assembly elections 2023: 'For Modi, biggest caste in India is...': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh rallyA blog post in narendramodi in 2014
said,“Earlier after a survey in Gujarat, the Mandal Commission had prepared a list of OBCs under index 91(A), which included the Modh-Ghanchi cast in it. The Indian Government's list 105 OBC castes for Gujarat has also included 'Modh-Ghanchi' caste in it.”ALSO READ: 'PM should decide first...': Rahul Gandhi bats for caste census after Modi's 'biggest OBC' remarkIt added that the notification to \"include this sub-caste into the OBC list was released by the Gujarat Government on 25th July 1994\". The post further noted that at“that time there was a Congress Government in power headed by Shri Chhabildas Mehta”.
“The same sub-caste was included as OBC as per a GoI (Government of India) notification dated 4th April 2000. When both these notifications were released Shri Narendra Modi was nowhere in power nor was he holding any exective office at that time,” the post read.
