Watch | Farmers Marching To Parliament Stopped By UP Police Near Noida-Delhi Chilla Border

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Farmers of Uttar Pradesh, marching towards Parliament, were on Thursday stopped by the police on the Noida-Delhi Chilla border. Some of the farmers who tried to scale the barricades were pushed back by the cops, news agency ANI reported farmers were stopped near the Mahamaya flyover in the Noida-Delhi Chilla Border area around 1 pm. They had earlier stated their intent to gherao (surround in protest) Parliament.
Also Read | Zomato Q3 Results: Net profit at ₹138 crore, revenue up 69% YoYThe farmers-from hundreds of villages in Noida and Greater Noida-are staging a protest, demanding that 10% of plots or their equivalent compensation be given to them in lieu of land acquired from them since 1997 for development projects. They had staged protests back in 2019 and 2020-21 also.
In January 2021, the Greater Noida Authority had sent a letter to the government in line with the farmers' demands. In December 2023, the Authority had approved 10% residential plots for farmers on developed land, reported ANI Read | RBI's actions on Paytm Payments Bank due to persistent noncomplianceEarlier in the day, the protesting farmers under the banners of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office, demanding 10% of land.
The farmers had a Mahapanchayat at the Greater Noida Authority office on Wednesday, where they decided to march to Parliament on Thursday, demanding the resolution of their issues in a time-bound manner.\"Nobody listens to us, what should we do? It seems that we have been protesting for over 5 years now. We will take what is in our rights. We are not asking for anything extra, we are asking for what has already been passed. It is our right for the 10 per cent of abadi land,\" ANI quoted a protesting farmer as saying Read | How Indian UPI landed in France for digital payments, and what it meansPolice said Section 144 has been imposed across the city, and all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Heavy security has been deployed at all borders DIG, Additional CP (Law & Order), Shivhari Meena was quoted by ANI as saying, \"Section 144 has been imposed and all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Arrangements have been made so that the people do not face any trouble. Security has been heightened. We are in talks with the farmers. All the vehicles are being checked.\"
MENAFN08022024007365015876ID1107829480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.