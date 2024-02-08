Chennai Schools Get Bomb Threat Looks Like Hoax Email, Say Police

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Greater Chennai Police said on Thursday that bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in Greater Chennai Police limits.“No need to panic about this. It looks like a hoax email, but we are taking all the precautions...,” said Chennai Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prem Anand Sinha READ: Mumbai, Delhi Bomb Scare; Investigation Underway“Almost 13-14 schools have received such emails across the city. The motive and origin of the email is yet to be found... In the emails that I have seen there is no demand as of now...,” the ACP added said teams of Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) and Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) have been sent for“Anti-Sabotage Checks\" in these educational institutions.“Action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails,” police said in a statement READ: Delhi Public School in RK Puram receives bomb threatAfter receiving the threat mail, many schools were shut early and parents were asked to take their children home, The Hindu reported.“Public are requested not to be panic,” the Greater Chennai Police said on Thursday in a post on X.ALSO READ: Unknown person threatens police with bombs at 6 locationsMore details are awaited.
