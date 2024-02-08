How The Delhi High Court Ruling On Criminal Defamation Will Hit Free Speech On Social Media

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: A recent ruling by the Delhi High Court, which affirmed that reposting or sharing libellous content constitutes criminal defamation, has broad implications for freedom of expression on social media platforms, and for ongoing and future defamation cases, legal experts told Mint.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.