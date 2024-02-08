Lakshadweep's ₹4,500-Cr Makeover: Airport Expansion, New Taj Resorts To Help Island Take On Maldives

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "To tap the tourism potential of Lakshadweep islands, the

archipelago is getting a major makeover with several big projects in the pipeline, news agency PTI reported on Thursday Delhi plans to project the island archipelago as an alternative to the Maldives for tourists following a diplomatic row erupted between the two nations over the derogatory comments made by some deputy ministers of the island nation on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. Modi visited Lakshadweep in January news agency reported that to bring more tourists to the islands, the government is giving more emphasis on infrastructural development and has awarded a ₹4,500 crore contract to L&T for the expansion of Agatti airport

runway to 2,800 metres. Apart from Agatti, the government is also planning a Greenfield airport at Minicoy Island, which lies next to the Maldives agency said the authorities have already given the necessary clearances to Fly19 and Spice Jet for flight operations to Agatti Island. Indigo also held meetings with the island administration on Wednesday, expressing its interest in starting flights to the island. Fly19 hopes to commence its operations by the end of this month Group had already proposed three major Taj resorts on three islands - Suheli, Minicoy and Kadmat. Of these, Suheli and Kadmat have already been approved by the district administration. Taj Hotels and Resorts will be building Lagoon Villas, the first of its kind in India and land villas. Each of these properties will have more than 100 rooms, the Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme and notified 57 destinations in the country including Lakshadweep for development under Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SD) 0 said the government aspires to position Lakshadweep as a model for responsible and inclusive development, balancing economic progress with environmental conservation and hence a strategy is evolved for the development of Lakshadweep Islands based on achieving sustainable growth, preserving the unique cultural and environmental characteristics, and enhancing the quality of life for the islanders strategy also includes leveraging the island's natural beauty to promote tourism, creating a robust and resilient economy, and fostering a sense of pride and well-being among the local communities. The strategy includes leveraging the island's natural beauty to promote tourism, creating a robust and resilient economy, and fostering a sense of pride and well-being among the local communities.(With inputs from PTI )

