Uttarakhand: Clashes Erupt In Haldwani After 'Illegal' Madrasa Razed, Police Car Set Ablaze Curfew Clamped

- Live Mint) "Clashes erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday hours after a madrasa believed to be illegally constructed was demolished by municipal authorities. Curfew was imposed after miscreants threw stones at police officers and set vehicles on fire, including a police car, news agency PTI reported resort to tear gas shells after a group of protesters hurled stones and set vehicles on fire to an India Today report, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued shoot-at-sight orders in Halwani's Banbhulpura to quell riots. The chief minister also announced that all schools would remain closed in Haldwani on Friday Read | SEBI orders action against 15 guest experts of Zee Business channel for unlawful tradingThe chief minister also appealed to the people to maintain peace.\"In the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a team from the administration had gone for an anti-encroachment drive, following the Court's order. Anti-social elements there entered into a brawl with the Police. A few Police personnel & administrative officials sustained injuries. Additional companies of Police and Central Forces are being sent there. We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Curfew is in place,\" he said Read | 'Economy was in crisis in 2014': Modi govt's 'White Paper' in 15 points\"Strict action will be taken against rioters and encroachers who committed arson,\" the Chief Minister added DGP Abhinav Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying,\" Around 4 pm today, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court's order. Opposing that, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson. It is also being said that they fired at the police using illegal weapons. DIG Kumaon reached the spot immediately and additional police forces have also been called there. The State Government has also demanded that the MHA provide additional Police forces. MHA has made 4 companies of additional central forces available to us.\"The situation is under control, he said Read | NDA likely to get 300 seats in north, INDIA block strong in south: Opinion Poll\"CM called an emergency meeting at his residence sometime back...As of now, the situation is under control. As per the information available to me, several Police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals. No casualties reported yet. The situation is tense but under control...\" the DGP added also assured action against those who would be found guilty in the day, Haldwani's municipal corporation demolished of a madrasa believed to have been illegally constructed near the Banbhulpura police station. Reacting to the municipal corporation's move, a group of individuals living nearby started pelting stones at the police officers accompanying the civic officials. Several police officers are reported to be injured. The miscreants also vandalised several vehicles, including police vehicles and set some of them on fire Read | Pakistan Election 2024 Live: Counting of votes underway in PakistanThe demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma, SSP SSP Prahlad Meena said adding that the demolition took place after a prior notice to the residents.
