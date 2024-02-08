Uttarakhand: 'Shoot-At-Sight' Order Issued In Nainital Village After Violence Over Anti-Encroachment Drive

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the communal tension, that gripped the Haldwani area of Nainital district on Thursday evening, the district magistrate of the district has imposed a curfew in Banbhoolpura. Apart from this, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued against the rioters, reported news agency ANI on Thursday to details, the communal tension gripped the Haldwani area following violence that broke out in Banbhoolpura following an anti-encroachment drive say that the situation escalated rapidly with angry residents began pelting stones at the police and officials, setting up barricades, and torching vehicles. Some police officers and district administration officials sustained injuries from the stone pelting.

In the meantime, the state government has also demanded the Ministry of Home Affairs for additional police forces and has deployed four additional central forces, said Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar READ: Uttarakhand: Clashes erupt in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed, police car set ablaze; curfew clamped\"Around 4 pm today, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court's order. Opposing that, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson. It is also being said that they fired at the police using illegal weapons. DIG Kumaon reached the spot immediately and additional police forces have also been called there. The State Government has also demanded that the MHA provide additional Police forces. MHA has made 4 companies of additional central forces available to us,\" Kumar said further said that the situation, however, is under control to the Uttarakhand DGP, several police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries during the violence and are undergoing treatment at hospitals.\"CM called an emergency meeting at his residence sometime back...As of now, the situation is under control. As per the information available to me, several Police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals. No casualties reported yet. The situation is tense but under control...\" he added also assured action against those who would be found guilty.\"In the days to come, the people behind the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them,\" he said, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to people to maintain peace.\"In the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a team from the administration had gone for an anti-encroachment drive, following the Court's order. Anti-social elements there entered into a brawl with the Police. A few Police personnel & administrative officials sustained injuries. Additional companies of Police and Central Forces are being sent there. We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Curfew is in place,\" he said.\"Strict action will be taken against rioters and encroachers who committed arson,\" Dhami added agency inputs.

