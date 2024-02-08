Massive Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border Amid Farmers' Protest, Police Force Deployed (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A massive traffic jam was reported at the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday morning, as farmers of Noida and Greater Noida announced a protest march to the Parliament.

In addition to the numerous two and four-wheelers that were involved in the traffic congestion at Sarita Vihar, there was also significant traffic on the Delhi to Noida route.

The police have stepped up security in view of the protest and all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours.

"Section 144 has been imposed, and all borders have been sealed for 24 hours. All borders have heavy security deployments. Arrangements have been taken to ensure that the individuals do not encounter any problems. Security has been heightened. We're in negotiations with the farmers," said Shivhari Meena, DIG, Addl. CP (L&O). He said that all cars are being scrutinised.

Visuals showed long traffic jams on the Delhi-Noida expressway amid police barricades set up to check every vehicle entering the national capital.

Farmers in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023, demanding increased compensation and developing plots on property previously taken by the local development authority.

To achieve their objectives, farmers' groups organised a 'kisan mahapanchayat' and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday.